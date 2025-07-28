Arsenal told that £34m midfielder is "off limits" by Premier League rivals
The Gunners had been tracking the 24-year-old as a midfield option this summer, but have since been snubbed - with the Premier League star instead signing a new contract.
Now, Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara has committed his future to Villa with a new deal running until 2030. His decision shuts the door on a potential move despite interest from Arsenal, Tottenham, and PSG.
Graeme Bailey from TBR Football claimed that both north London clubs made enquiries, but Villa made it clear he wasn’t available. It’s a stance they have stood firm on this summer, telling Chelsea the same thing over their pursuit of Morgan Rogers, and Manchester United - who are keen on striker Ollie Watkins.
Arsenal have already spent around £200m this summer, with Viktor Gyokeres arriving as their marquee signing.
Mikel Arteta has also brought in Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, and Noni Madueke. Valued at £34m, according to Transfermarkt, Kamara will not be joining them.
The club is still looking to add an attacker, with Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze among their top targets.
