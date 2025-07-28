Arsenal told that £34m midfielder is "off limits" by Premier League rivals

Arsenal’s pursuit of a rival club’s midfielder is firmly off the cards.

The Gunners had been tracking the 24-year-old as a midfield option this summer, but have since been snubbed - with the Premier League star instead signing a new contract.

Graeme Bailey from TBR Football claimed that both north London clubs made enquiries, but Villa made it clear he wasn’t available. It’s a stance they have stood firm on this summer, telling Chelsea the same thing over their pursuit of Morgan Rogers, and Manchester United - who are keen on striker Ollie Watkins.

Arsenal have already spent around £200m this summer, with Viktor Gyokeres arriving as their marquee signing.

Mikel Arteta has also brought in Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, and Noni Madueke. Valued at £34m, according to Transfermarkt, Kamara will not be joining them.

The club is still looking to add an attacker, with Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze among their top targets.