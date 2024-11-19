Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premier League football will return at the weekend when Leicester City take on Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday - in the meantime, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around England’s top division today.

Arsenal will look to dissuade any potential suitors from signing one of their top defenders - with Real Madrid thought to be waiting in the wings, the Gunners are determined to keep him at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa all have their sights set on a young defender who currently plies his trade in the Belgian Pro League.

Arsenal to ‘block’ potential transfer move from Real Madrid to sign William Saliba

Real Madrid’s interest in William Saliba is well documented at this point - Los Blancos seem intent on acquiring the 23 year old’s services. Nevertheless, Arsenal remain steadfast in their stance - Saliba is not for sale at any price. This is according to a report from Football Insider. Madrid could look to sign him in the January transfer window, as their backline is currently ravaged by a slew of injuries to the likes of David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal.

With Saliba being under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027, the Gunners are under no pressure to sell him as of yet. However, at the end of the season, tying him down with a new contract must be a priority for Mikel Arteta if he does not want to lose the towering Frenchman.

At this point in the season, Saliba has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, but has yet to make a goal contribution. His efforts have given the Gunners a respectable defensive record in the Premier League - only Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle have conceded fewer.

Liverpool and Newcastle United interested in Joel Ordonez

Both Liverpool and Newcastle United are looking to add youth to their defensive ranks. According to a recent report from CaughtOffside, the two Premier League giants have their sights set on 20 year old Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez.

He will not come cheap - it is expected that Brugge will demand a fee of no less than £25 million for Ordonez’s signature. He is under contract until the summer of 2028 - as such, the Belgian outfit are under no pressure to let him go at the moment.

Despite his young age, Ordonez has carved out a regular spot in Brugge’s first team. So far this season, he has played in 14 games across all competitions, but has yet to score a goal or register an assist. While he is most comfortable in the centre back role, the Ecuadorian international can also function as a right back.

Liverpool and Newcastle aren’t the only major clubs who are in contention to land Ordonez’s signature - Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are also thought to be in the race. Both the Reds and the Toon need a new centre back - Virgil van Dijk is approaching the end of his prime years, while Newcastle need to add long term depth to their back line.