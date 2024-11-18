Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are looking to snap up a former Chelsea star.

Arsenal will play Nottingham Forest, Leicester City will play Chelsea and Manchester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur when Premier League football returns this weekend - in the meantime, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around England’s top division today.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for a former Chelsea player who currently plies his trade in the Serie A. They aren’t the only top club in the race - can Arne Slot’s men fend off the competition?

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have entered the race to sign a coveted wonderkid who plays in Portugal. He has a price tag of £84 million on his head - and Newcastle are not alone in their pursuit of the player.

Liverpool ‘in the market’ for former Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic

AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic is impressing audiences in the Serie A this season - and they aren’t the only ones whose heads have been turned by his performances. According to a report from Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are looking to make a deal to sign the USA international.

The Reds are not the only club who have been linked with a move for Pulisic’s services - Manchester United are also thought to be in the race, as are West Ham United. He is under contract at the San Siro until the summer of 2027 - as such, Milan are under no pressure to sell him as of yet.

So far this season, Pulisic has played in 15 games across all competitions, scoring seven goals and notching up five assists along the way. He is on the cusp of his prime years at the age of 26. Previously, besides Chelsea, Pulisic is perhaps best known for his time with Borussia Dortmund, for whom he made a total of 90 Bundesliga appearances.

Newcastle United ‘planning’ move for Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda

Geovany Quenda is currently one of the most coveted young players in world football - his performances for Sporting CP, in both the Liga Portugal and the Champions League, have caught the attention of big clubs from across Europe.

One of them is Newcastle United, according to a report from CaughtOffside - however, the Magpies are far from the only club in the race. Teams such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and RB Leipzig have all been linked with a move for the 17 year old.

Manchester United will likely be the favourites to sign Quenda as things stand, given Ruben Amorim’s connection with the player. However, it could be difficult for the Red Devils to amass the funds to bring him on board in January, given the amount of money that they spent over the course of the summer transfer window.

In the 2024/25 campaign, Quenda has played in 18 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and registering two assists along the way. Primarily a right winger, he can also be deployed as a left winger or in a slightly deeper role. Under Amorim, he usually played as a right midfielder.