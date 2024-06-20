Getty Images

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign a Chelsea defender in the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Chelsea ace Ian Maatsen for a £40 million deal in the summer transfer window after weeks of being linked with a move for the Dutchman.

The fee will start at between £35 - £40 million, but is set to rise over time with add-ons. When Maatsen arrives at Villa Park, he will pen a six-year contract - which will keep him in the Midlands until the summer of 2030. Should he complete his move to Villa, Maatsen will compete for places at left-back against the likes of former Everton star Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno.

While Maatsen’s appearances for Chelsea have been limited since he made the jump to the Blues in 2018 from PSV’s academy, he has been highly-rated by several of the clubs who he has played for loan. His most recent loan deal saw him move to Borussia Dortmund, who he helped guide to a Champions League final. He played 23 times across the Champions League and Bundesliga, scoring three goals.

Previously, Maatsen had spent time playing for Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Burnley. While he was at Turf Moor, he played a pivotal role in their 2022/23 campaign that saw them lift the Championship trophy at the end of the season.

