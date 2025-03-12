Marco Asensio, right, has been sensational since joining Aston Villa in the January transfer window. | Getty Images

Marco Asensio has dropped a big hint for Aston Villa fans about whether or not he will play tonight.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first leg of their clash, Villa beat Brugge 3-1, with the back of the net being found by Leon Bailey, Marco Asensio and a Brandon Mechele own goal. But last weekend, Asensio was absent from Villa’s 1-0 win away to Brentford in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, he wasn’t even on the bench, sparking concerns about his fitness ahead of a crucial last-16 game. Advancing through the Champions League will net the club a substantial financial windfall, which could help in securing Asensio’s services long-term, as the Spaniard is only on loan from PSG.

Marco Asensio, right, has been sensational since joining Aston Villa in the January transfer window. | Getty Images

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also missed the Brentford game, but manager Emery has been given a welcome boost ahead of tonight’s match.

Martinez is confirmed to be back in action, and Asensio has been photographed in first-team training. The Spaniard shared the picture on his Instagram, and likely expects to start in the European tie. He’s been in electric form since joining Villa, scoring five goals in seven games as the team pushes for a top-four finish.

Emery said: “They [Martinez and Asensio] are both in the squad, Onana as well is coming back in the squad, Barkley is not. Malen and Andres aren’t. Other players I think are in the squad. Of course, hopefully we can have all players available to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything we are doing in the Champions League and FA Cup is fantastic, to keep it now is our challenge. I don’t want to stop, I want to get something more.”

Midfielder Amadou Onana is also back in the frame but Ross Barkley continues to miss out, while Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia are ineligible.