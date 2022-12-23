Everything you need to know about Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Aston Villa are days away from returning to competitive action as they host Liverpool on Boxing Day. Both teams remain unbeaten in the Premier League since October.

Liverpool will only have a few days rest after they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City on Thursday night. The Reds’ side featured the likes of Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Thiago, while youngster Stefan Bajcetic was handed a start. Despite equalising twice, City looked the much better side on home soil and it was Nathan Ake that ultimately claimed the hosts a well-earned victory.

Aston Villa will be hoping Liverpool’s poor performance is a sign of things to come on Monday, though Jurgen Klopp will most likely put out a much stronger starting eleven and will also be eager to continue their impressive run over the Midlands club that has seen them win their previous four meetings. The two clubs’ previous clash in May saw Steven Gerrard take on his former club but was unable to cause an upset as goals from Joel Matip and Sadio Mane confirmed the three points for the visitors.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Villa Park...

When is Aston Villa vs Liverpool?

Aston Villa and Liverpool will meet at Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday December 26) in one of seven fixtures. The match will be the last match of the day, with kick off at 5:30pm.

After six weeks without Premier League football, it comes as no surprise that Monday’s match has sold out. With a capacity of 42,785, Villa Park will be hosting a brilliant atmosphere following Christmas.

Is Aston Villa vs Liverpool on TV?

Yes, every Premier League match on Boxing Day will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. You will need a Prime membership to stream the games which will cost you £8.99 per month for a subscription which will give you access to all of Amazon’s features or you can pay just £5.99 per month if you only want to use the video package. You can also pay £95 per year for an annual subscription, which works out at £7.92 per month.

To stream the match you can access the Prime Video app on your television, Amazon devices, mobile, games consoles and other streaming media devices. Make sure to register your device on the Amazon website first.

Team news

Aston Villa

Aston Villa remain without the Brazilian duo of Philippe Coutinho and Diego Carlos due to injury. The former hasn’t featured since the 4-0 defeat to Newcastle United, though he has also been linked with a move away after a disappointing start to the season. Meanwhile, Carlos had surgery on an injury in August and has since been stepping up his recovery as he took part in Villa’s recent training camp in Dubai.

Unai Emery will also be without Emiliano Martinez due to his participation in the World Cup final at the weekend. The goalkeeper is yet to make his return to Bodymoor Heath and could instead feature for their meeting with Tottenham on New Year’s Day. Matty Cash, Jan Bednarek and Leander Dendoncker should all be fit after their World Cup campaigns, each featuring in Villa’s friendly defeat to Villarreal last week.

Liverpool

Liverpool remain without a number of key players despite their extended break from Premier League football. Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo remain long term absentees as the latter still waits to make his debut since joining the club in the summer, while Curtis Jones has suffered a reoccurance of the shin problem that has kept him sidelined this season. The midfielder is likely to miss out on their trip to Villa Park and could return in the new year.