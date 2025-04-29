Is Athletic Club v Manchester United still going ahead? Spain power cut puts Europa League clash under threat

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

1 minute ago
Fans have been left wondering if football matches that are meant to be “under the lights” in Spain this week will still go ahead.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Spain and Portugal have experienced widespread power outages, with more than 50m people affected by blackouts. The Spanish grid operator, Red Electrica, says “all resources are dedicated to solving” the disruption.

Several regions in Spain have been affected, including Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia. Now, there is a race against time to restore power throughout the country - especially with various sporting events planned in the next couple of days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FC Barcelona host Inter Milan tomorrow (April 30) in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, while Manchester United travel to Athletic Club for the Europa League equivalent clash.

With Man United not playing Athletic Club until Thursday, May 1, it is assumed that the game will still be going ahead. Neither club has issued any sort of statement about the game being called off.

However, since Bilbao is an affected region, there has been a lot of disruption to public transport, with trains being cancelled until further notice. So Man United fans travelling early for the game will have to bear that in mind when travelling around the city.

