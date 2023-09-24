Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Team news, Jude Bellingham update and TV details

The latest team news, injury concerns, manager quotes and broadcast details ahead of the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

One of Spanish football’s fiercest rivalries is renewed on Sunday night when Atletico Madrid host arch rivals Real Madrid at the Cívitas Metropolitano.

It is the visitors that will head into this eagerly anticipated clash high on confidence after they made a fine start to their attempts to reclaim the La Liga table by taking maximum points in all five of their league games so far this season. Their good form was taken into the Champions League campaign after they snatched a late win over German club Union Berlin in midweek.

Atleti are yet to hit their stride during the opening month of the season but that is in no small part down to a lengthy injury list that has caused major issues for manager Diego Simeone.

After securing a 3-1 home win against Granada on the opening day, Atleti were held to a draw at Real Betis, romped to a 7-0 win at Rayo Vallecano and were well beaten at Valencia last weekend. Their own Champions League campaign got underway with a 1-1 draw at Lazio in midweek as home goalkeeper Ivan Provedel grabbed a memorable late equaliser to earn a point for the Serie A club.

But all thoughts will now turn towards a return to La Liga action and what should be a keenly contested affair between the Madrid rivals.

What is the latest team news ahead of Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid?

Atletico go into the derby with several players missing after the likes of Thomas Lemar and club captain Koke joined long-term injury victims Vitolo and Reinaldo in the treatment room. Rodrigo De Paul is a major doubt after picking up a muscle injury during the recent international break and former Leicester City defender Caglar Soynucu is not expected to return to contention until next month.

There was further bad news for Diego Simeone as Memphis Depay is struggling with a muscle injury, Pablo Barrios is contending with a leg injury and Axel Witsel is a doubting after picking up a knock during their Champions League draw with Lazio in midweek.

Real have injury problems of their own - albeit not on the level of their cross-city rivals!

Carlo Ancelotti is the most successful manager in Champions League history. (Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Thibault Courtois and centre-back Eder Militao are both defenite absentees after suffering cruciate ligament injuries during the summer. There are also doubts over Brazil international Vinicius Junior and full-back Dani Carvajal, who will both be assessed before final decisions are made over their involvement.

What are both managers saying about Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid?

Real Madrid manager and former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti: "The derby is a great opportunity. They are always special games. It's the two big teams in the capital, there is so much quality on show. They are always very intense games, great to watch. I don't think the fact they lost to Valencia will have an influence on the game."

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone: “We prepare for the game with the excitement we have for every league game. We’re facing a strong team who is very assured of itself, who have been missing big players and they’ve got through it. It’ll be a difficult game, as it always is against Real Madrid, and we’ll try to find the best way to take them on.”

How has Jude Bellingham fared so far after his move to Real Madrid?

The England youngster has been in stunning form since joining Real from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth around £88.5m during the summer transfer window.

ude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their opening goal during the UEFA Champions League match against Union Berlin. (Getty Images)

After marking his competitive debut with a goal in a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on the opening day of the La Liga season, Bellingham has gone on to score six goals and provide one assist in six games in all competitions. His latest goal came with a dramatic late winner in Real’s 1-0 win in their opening Champions League Group C fixture against Union Berlin in midweek.

What TV channel is Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid on?

The good news for anyone wanting to watch the game is that it has been selected for live coverage by ITV4 as part of their agreement with La Liga TV.

What time does the coverage of Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid get underway?