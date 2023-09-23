The Lionesses exorcised the demons of their World Cup final heartache as Sarina Wiegman's England battled to a 2-1 win over Scotland at a packed out Stadium Of Light.

There had some been critique surrounding the timing of tonight's UEFA Nations League clash against Scotland but the Lionesses battling 2-1 victory over their near neighbours at a packed out Stadium Of Light proved to be the perfect remedy for any potential World Cup hangover.

England would have entered the Sydney departure lounge with a degree of anger and upset last month following their 1-0 World Cup final defeat to Spain, frustrated they did not show their true on pitch quality that night in Australia but thanks to goalscorers Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp, the narrow win over an ever improving Scotland began that healing process on a wet night on Wearside.

"I felt the first-half we played really well, created a lot of chances, probably should have seen the game out in that first half really" said the Barcelona full back.

"It was a sloppy goal to concede right before halftime, which changed the course of the game, and the second-half gave Scotland a lot of confidence and we probably gave a couple of sloppy balls away, and found it a little harder to play out, but in the end, we won the game and I think Scotland played a good game.

The home were dominant in the opening throws of the game, however, it was Caroline Weir would go closest as she forced Mary Earps into an astonishing save that left the Scotland number 9 with her head in her hands before Bronze's back post header opened the scoring to delight the 41,000 fans.

"I've been practising that all World Cup and never scored it. And then the first first game back, we scored exactly the goal I've been practising all summer" laughed Bronze.

"It was nice to score but it's nice to score in the stadium as well. Obviously, I'm from the northeast and used to play for Sunderland, so it's nice to be back home. This is one of the first men's stadiums I ever played at when I was 17 years old, and we beat Chelsea here in the FA Cup.

"It brings back a lot of memories being here, and obviously a lot of family and friends have been able to come to the game, which is nice for me, personally, and to score makes it a little bit more special" said the 31-year-old England hero.

Stand out player and scorer of England's clinching second goal Lauren Hemp praised her side's strength after a sterling second half comeback, while she admitted she was delighted to add another international goal to her tally.

"I thought we played really well, especially in the first half. I think we were on the back foot a little bit in the second half. I think it showed the resilience in the squad to manage to keep it to 2-1. The most important thing is winning and we've done that so all in all we're pleased.

"I feel like as a player I thrive when I'm given a lot of time and space on the ball, getting in different positions, not just one position. I'm really enjoying it and we'll see if it continues but for now I feel confident, I feel in a good place. I enjoy being able to run wherever I guess.

"It took quite a while to get my first, any goal for me is a bonus. I just want to help contribute to the team as much as I can, whether that's scoring, assisting, creating chances. For me I'm pleased whatever chances I create" said Hemp.