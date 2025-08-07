Ballon d'Or: Full list of nominees revealed as eight Premier League stars in the running
A total of 30 players have been shortlisted for the most prestigious individual award in world football.
Last year, Manchester City midfielder Rodri picked up the top prize after guiding his club and country to the Premier League and 2024 Euros titles respectively.
Some of the nominated Premier League stars are summer signings who have been on top form this year, such as new Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres.
It is also the first time in almost 20 years that neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi have been shortlisted for the award, marking the end of an era for the two superstars.
Here is the full list of men’s nominees for the 2025 Ballon d’Or:
Ousmane Dembele (PSG)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
Desire Doue (PSG)
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)
Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)
Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal)
Achraf Hakimi (PSG)
Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)
Scott McTominay (Napoli)
Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)
Nuno Mendes (PSG)
Joao Neves (PSG)
Pedri (Barcelona)
Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)
Raphinha (Barcelona)
Declan Rice (Arsenal)
Fabian Ruiz (PSG)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)
Vitinha (PSG)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
