Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barnsley have sensationally sacked their manager with one game to go and a League One play-off spot still up for grabs. Neill Collins’ was relieved of his duties in charge of the Tykes on Monday (22 April) after a poor run off form.

The South Yorkshire side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Blackpool on Saturday (20 April), leaving them winless in five games. The Tykes board have cleared seen enough and decided to part ways with the 40-year-old less than a year after his appointment, our sister title The News reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnlesy currently sit fifth in the League One table ahead of Saturday’s final-game-of-the-season encounter with Northampton at Oakwell. Defeat there could see Lincoln, Oxford and Blackpool all overtake Barnsley in the race for a play-off spot.

A statement released by the club on Monday confirmed the decision. It read: ‘Barnsley Football Club can confirm the departure of Head Coach Neill Collins.

‘Collins was appointed last summer and despite several positive spells throughout the season, recent results have left the board of directors feeling that a change is needed.’

Director of Football Mladen Sormaz added: ‘Neill has been extremely professional throughout the period with which I have worked with him, he has done everything he can do to push the team in the direction we all want Barnsley to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He has conducted himself with professionalism and commitment throughout the period I have worked with him. However, with a crucial season conclusion ahead of us, we feel that now is the right time to make a change. We thank the fans for their continued support and urge you all to back the team this Saturday against Northampton. We will update supporters in the coming days.’