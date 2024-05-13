Bayern Munich attempted a swoop for Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace have put a 100m price tag on manager Oliver Glasner, according to reports from Germany. The Austrian only replaced Roy Hodgson in February but the Premier League side’s impressive form has already attracted the attention of Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga giants are continuing to hunt for a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, who is set to leave Bavaria at the end of the season. The ex-Chelsea boss reportedly has his eyes on a return to the EPL - especially if the Manchester United job becomes available.

According to BILD, a newspaper in Germany, Bayern Munich recently turned their eyes to Glasner to fill the manager’s seat - following failed bids for Ralf Ragnick and Xabi Alonso. It was reported that they were willing to pay Palace up to 18m Euros to release him from his contract.

However, Crystal Palace demanded a world record 100m Euro fee from the Bavarian side - who have just endured a first trophyless season since 2012. BILD reports that no agreement could be reached.

The current record fee paid for a manager was the 25m Euros paid by Bayern Munich for Julian Naglesmann, when he made the move from RB Leipzig. Chelsea paid a Premier League record £21.5m to Brighton for Graham Potter in September 2022, according to reports.

Glasner, who won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022, has only managed 12 games since taking charge of Crystal Palace, but has overseen impressive wins over Manchester United and Liverpool. The uptick in form of striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as well as Adam Wharton, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze since Glasner’s arrival has also caught.