Here is everything you need to know about the Champions League game

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are set to clash in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tonight (Tuesday, April 8th 2025) at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (8:00 pm BST). Here is everything you need to know about this major UCL game.

Bayern vs Inter Match Preview

This encounter brings together two of Europe's footballing powerhouses, both currently leading their respective domestic leagues. Bayern Munich tops the Bundesliga, holding a six-point advantage over Bayer Leverkusen, while Inter Milan leads Serie A by three points ahead of Napoli.

Historically, Bayern and Inter have faced each other nine times in European competitions, with Bayern securing five wins, Inter three, and one match ending in a draw. Notably, Inter triumphed over Bayern 2-0 in the 2010 Champions League final.

Team News

Bayern Munich are grappling with a significant injury crisis ahead of this fixture. Key players sidelined include:

Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer: The veteran goalkeeper is out with a torn calf muscle.

Jamal Musiala: The young midfielder suffered a hamstring injury that could sideline him for up to eight weeks.

Alphonso Davies: Unavailable due to injury.

Dayot Upamecano: Out of contention.

Hiroki Ito: Also sidelined.

Kingsley Coman: Doubtful for the match.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan faces their own injury concerns:​

Denzel Dumfries: Nursing a muscle injury.

Piotr Zielinski: Likely to miss out due to injury.

Mehdi Taremi: Expected to be unavailable.

Expected to be unavailable. ​ Kristjan Asllani: Suspended after accumulating three bookings in the campaign.

Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Urbig; Laimer, Kim, Dier, Guerreiro; Palhinha, Kimmich; Olise, Muller, Sane; Kane

Inter Milan (3-5-2)

Sommer; Acerbi, Bisseck, Bastoni; Darmian, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Key Players to Watch

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane: The English striker has been in prolific form, scoring 34 goals in 39 appearances this season. ​

Thomas Müller: With Musiala sidelined, the veteran playmaker is expected to step up, bringing experience and creativity to Bayern's attack.

Inter Milan

Lautaro Martínez: The Argentine forward leads Inter with six Champions League goals this season and will be pivotal in their offensive efforts.

: The Argentine forward leads Inter with six Champions League goals this season and will be pivotal in their offensive efforts. Yann Sommer: The goalkeeper will aim to keep a clean sheet against his former club, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Tactical Overview

Bayern Munich, known for their quality going forward, will look to leverage their home advantage to secure a lead before the return leg. Despite defensive injuries, their offensive lineup remains formidable, with Kane spearheading the attack and the likes of Olise flanking him.

Inter Milan boast a robust defensive record this season, having conceded just two goals in their ten Champions League matches this campaign. Their 3-5-2 formation allows for flexibility, with wing-backs providing width and the midfield trio offering control and creativity. The partnership of Thuram and Martínez upfront presents a significant threat on the counter-attack, which they will try to exploit.

Considering the litany of injuries to Bayern you would think that they would struggle tonight. However, we can still see the German side taking the win.

Our Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Inter Milan