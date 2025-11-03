Benjamin Sesko’s days as Manchester United striker could already be numbered - just months after arriving at Old Trafford.

The Slovenia international arrived at Man United for £74m in the summer transfer window after years of the Red Devils struggling to nail down a reliable centre-forward.

Over the past few years players like Rasmu Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, Wout Weghorst and Odion Ighalo have flattered to deceive. Arguably, the last time Man United had a star striker was in 2015, when Robin van Persie was leading the line.

Sesko was meant to be the big-money signing that brought an end to this striker debacle, joining an all-new front three with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

But in Man United’s opening 11 games, Sesko has scored just two goals despite being the first-choice upfront; Mbeumo has in fact been leading the goalscoring tally, with almost triple Sesko’s contributions.

Now, rumours are circulating that Man United will look to the transfer market once again in January, putting Sesko onto the chopping block.

According to the Daily Star, the Red Devils will make an approach for Endrick when the transfer window opens.

The Brazil international, 19, has only made one appearance off the bench for Real Madrid this season, racking up just 11 minutes on the pitch. Los Blancos have a stacked squad in terms of attackers, with the teenager unable to displace the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo or Vinicius Jr in the starting XI.

Reportedly unhappy with his lack of game time at the Bernabeu, Endrick is looking for a new challenge elsewhere; a loan move is the most likely option, with the teenager returning to Real Madrid in the summer - potentially to then be sold permanently.

As for whether he would solve Man United’s attacking problems... that remains to be seen.