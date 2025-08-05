Bournemouth exodus continues as departure opens the door for £8m West Ham swoop

AFC Bournemouth are set to lose yet another player to the summer transfer market.

Manager Andoni Iraola has been suffering through a defensive exodus in this transfer window, with a number of high-profile departures.

Milos Kerkez left for Liverpool; Dean Huijsen has joined Real Madrid; Jaidon Anthony has signed for Burnley; and goalkeeping duo Mark Travers and Kepa Arrizabalaga have joined Everton and returned from loan respectively.

Now, another goalkeeper is set to head out the door - and it could facilitate a move for one of Bournemouth’s league rivals.

According to TalkSport presenter Alex Crook, 36-year-old goalie Neto is on the verge of joining Brazilian side Botafogo. Neto, who previously played for the likes of Barcelona and Juventus, would be the puzzle piece that allows John Victor to join West Ham United.

The move for Neto is set to be a loan deal, but it’s unknown if there will be an option to buy at the end.

Posting on X, he said: “Neto move from AFC Bournemouth to Botafogo good news for West Ham in their pursuit of John Victor.

“No fee for Neto but the Brazilian club are picking up most of his wages.”