AFC Bournemouth "reach agreement" for £25m Chelsea star - with medical planned for next week
The high-profile departure of left-back Milos Kerkez to Liverpool came as centre-back Dean Huijsen left for Real Madrid, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga returned to Chelsea after his loan deal ended.
Kepa, 30, has since moved to Arsenal in a deal worth £5m, and will serve as competition to David Raya at the Emirates.
Losing a trio of starting XI players was concerning for Bournemouth fans, who wondered how the Cherries would replace such talented stars.
Frenchman Adrien Truffert has already been signed as Kerkez’s replacement, and now Iraola seems to have found a new goalkeeper.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Cherries have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Djordje Petrovic for £25m. The Serbia international will have his medical at the club next week.
Posting on X, Romano said: “Djordje Petrovic to Bournemouth, here we go! After official bid revealed this week for £25m, Chelsea accept all final conditions.
“Petrovic will undergo medical in the next days. Bournemouth have always been [the] favorite while Petrovic signs long term deal.”
It comes as second-choice goalkeeper Mark Travers’ future at the Vitality also hangs in the balance. Everton have shown an interest in signing the Republic of Ireland international, who is valued at £3.4m.
