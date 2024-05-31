Boyzone and Westlife stars purchase non-league football club Chorley FC

Members of Boyzone and Westlife have purchased a non-league football club.

Members of boy bands Westlife and Boyzone - Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden - have purchased full ownership of National League North outfit Chorley FC.

Boyzone, created and put together in 1993 by former X-Factor judge Louis Walsh, initially split in 2000 - however, they reformed in 2007 and remained active until 2019. They have since considered a second reunion, but band member Ronan Keating has ruled this out due to the death of Stephen Gately.

Westlife, meanwhile, were active for a 14-year run from 1998 to 2012. They split up to pursue individual career paths in music, before reforming in 2018. The two bands have had a relatively good relationship with each other - Westlife supported Boyzone during their 1998 Where We Belong Tour. For a period, they formed a supergroup known as Boyzlife, going on tour for a period during 2021 and 2022.

Chorley finished 4th in the National League North table last season. They were drawn against Brackley Town in the playoff semi-finals, but were defeated by a score of 1-0 after former Aston Villa academy product Riccardo Calder scored the only goal of the game.

However, under their new ownership, they will be hoping for an end of heartache. The most optimistic of Magpies fans will be hoping for a rise similar to Wrexham’s under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - the Red Dragons have gone from the National League to League One in just three seasons under their guidance.