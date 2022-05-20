Jesse Marsch’s side need to take at least a point to give themselves any chance of preserving their Premier League status.

Nerves will be frayed on the final day of the Premier League season when relegation-threatened Leeds United travel to Brentford.

Before the season got underway, many onlookers would have predicted it would be the Bees that would be in need of the points - but Thomas Frank’s men have shone in their first season as a Premier League club and secured their top flight status weeks ago.

The same can not be said of Leeds, who will make their way to London knowing they must better Burnley’s result in their home game with Newcastle United to avoid relegation into the Championship.

A tense afternoon lies in wait!

What is the team news from both sides?

Midfielder Frank Onyeka has recovered from an ankle injury and will take his place in the Brentford squad - but the Bees will be without Ethan Pinnock, Zanka and Saman Ghoddos.

Defender Robin Koch returns for Leeds and a late decision will be made on striker Patrick Bamford.

Luke Ayling is out as he serves a suspension following the red card he received in the recent defeat at Arsenal.

What are the managers saying ahead of the game?

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch: “We’re excited for this challenge - we know we have to be at our best. I never came here to think it would be easy. I knew we’d have to fight for everything. I’ll make sure we’ll do this on Sunday.

“It would be easier if we knew we were locked in the Premier League but there is one match to focus on. It makes it clear for us - a win gives us the best opportunity.

“I slept well last night because I still have confidence in our group. (It is) better when we control our fate, but that’s not the case. (We need) to do whatever we can to get the points.”

Brentford manager Thomas Frank: “I think this is one of the reasons we love football, because it means so much to people. Brentford fans will be ready to celebrate and have a party on Sunday. Hopefully, we can give them one last match performance.

“The players train very hard, and I can’t see them taking their foot off the gas and not going max power on Sunday. There can be that little bit of freedom but when you cross that line you go into match mode and want to win.”

What are the latest odds?

Brentford are marginal favourites to claim a win as The Bees are rated at 11/8 to secure three points and relegate their struggling visitors.

Leeds are set at 7/4 with SkyBet and the draw is 13/5.

Where is the game being broadcast?

Yes, Sky Sports have selected the game for live coverage on Sunday afternoon.

Their broadcast gets underway at 2.30pm BST, with all Premier League games designated with a 4pm kick-off.

Highlights will also be shown on Match of the Day, which will be broadcast on BBC One at 10.30pm on Sunday night.

Scoreline prediction

Leeds United know if they don’t better Burnley’s result, they’re relegated.

With that in mind, the pressure is on for the Whites to ensure they claim three points and do all they can to beat the drop.

Conversely, the worst that could happen to the Bees is that they drop a couple of places down the table, while the best case scenario is a 10th place finish.

With Leeds setting the pace, this one will be frantic, and there will surely be goals - for both sides.