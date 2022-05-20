The Clarets are favourites to remain in the Premier League as a nervy final day of the season lies in wait.

Burnley know exactly what they have to do to secure their Premier League status as they head into a tense final day of the season.

Thursday night’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa means the Clarets only have to match Leeds United’s result in their visit to Brentford to extend their top flight stay into a seventh season.

Newcastle United are the visitors to Turf Moor as they look to round off an eventful season with a win that could secure a top ten finish.

What is the team news from both sides?

The Clarets are without midfielder Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra and have doubts over Ben Mee, Jay Rodriguez and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Matt Lowton will be suspended following the red card he received in Thursday night’s draw at Aston Villa.

The visitors are without midfield duo Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood and Fabian Schär both returned to training on Thursday.

Eddie Howe will make a late decision on both players, with the latter still under concussion protocol after he was injured in Monday’s home win against Arsenal.

What are the managers saying ahead of the game?

Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson said: “It would be a huge achievement from where we were.

“To win three games in 20-odd, that’s not good enough, that’s relegation staring at you. The lads have done well to turn it around and hopefully now we can get this final win at the weekend, get out of there and be safe.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe: “We’ll pick our strongest team and try to win the game. There’s no let up from our perspective and we are determined to end the season on a high.

“Tactically, we will try and get it right. We know Burnley is a very difficult game - a totally different challenge because of what is at stake.

What are the latest odds?

Brentford are marginal favourites to claim a win as The Clarets are rated at 6/5 to secure three points and preserve their top tier status.

Newcastle are set at 11/5 with SkyBet and the draw is 12/5.

Where is the game being broadcast?

No, Sky Sports have not selected the game for live coverage on Sunday afternoon.

However, highlights will also be shown on Match of the Day, which will be broadcast on BBC One at 10.30pm on Sunday night.

Prediction

Newcastle United are well and truly on the beach now, with Premier League safety secured - sure, a top ten finish would be nice, but it’s not essential.

With not all that much to play for, you can’t imagine they’ll be going hell for leather from the first whistle.

Burnley will be playing as if their lives depend on it, and in front of a racaous home support.

It’ll be a nervy one, but the Clarets are survival specialists, and should have enough in the tank to secure the season-saving points.