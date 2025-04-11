Burnley vs Norwich: Prediction, Predicted Lineups, TV and more

By Jake Skudder
1 minute ago
Points: 87Points: 87
Points: 87 | Getty Images
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming EFL Championship game between Burnley and Norwich

Burnley are set to host Norwich City at Turf Moor on Friday, 11th April 2025, in a pivotal EFL Championship encounter. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Match Preview

Burnley enter this fixture in formidable form, boasting an impressive 28-match unbeaten streak in the league. Their recent goalless draw against Derby County has them positioned second in the Championship standings, level on points with leaders Leeds United but trailing on goal difference. A victory against Norwich could propel them back to the summit of the table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Conversely, Norwich City have gone through a challenging run, securing just one win in their last seven league outings. This run has seen them slip to 11th place, significantly diminishing their prospects of reaching the playoffs. Their most recent match resulted in a 0-0 stalemate with Sunderland, highlighting their current struggles going forward.

Team News

Burnley

The Clarets will be without striker Lyle Foster, who sustained a shoulder injury during the draw with Derby. Midfielders Jonjo Shelvey and Mike Tresor, along with defender Jordan Beyer, remain sidelined due to long-term injuries. Zian Flemming is expected to lead the line in Foster's absence.

Norwich City

The Canaries may reintegrate Onel Hernandez into the squad after his omission from the Sunderland match for disciplinary reasons. However, they will be missing Ante Crnac (ankle injury), Ben Chrisene, Gabriel Forsyth, and Lewis Dobbin. Top scorer Borja Sainz is anticipated to support striker Josh Sargent in attack.

Predicted Lineups

Burnley

Trafford; Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires; Edwards, Cullen, Laurent, Anthony; Brownhill; Flemming

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Norwich City

Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Cordoba, Fisher; Wright, McLean; Schwartau, Marcondes, Sainz; Sargent

Burnley vs Norwich Prediction

Considering Burnley's exceptional home record, they remain unbeaten at Turf Moor this season, and Norwich's recent dip in form, the Clarets are favoured to secure a victory. A narrow 1-0 win for Burnley appears to be the most probable outcome.

Prediction: Burnley 1 - 0 Norwich

Fans can catch the action live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Additionally, live streaming will be available via the Sky Sports app, subscription fees will apply.

Related topics:TVBurnleyEFL ChampionshipTeam newsNorwich City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice