Burnley vs Norwich: Prediction, Predicted Lineups, TV and more
Burnley are set to host Norwich City at Turf Moor on Friday, 11th April 2025, in a pivotal EFL Championship encounter. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Match Preview
Burnley enter this fixture in formidable form, boasting an impressive 28-match unbeaten streak in the league. Their recent goalless draw against Derby County has them positioned second in the Championship standings, level on points with leaders Leeds United but trailing on goal difference. A victory against Norwich could propel them back to the summit of the table.
Conversely, Norwich City have gone through a challenging run, securing just one win in their last seven league outings. This run has seen them slip to 11th place, significantly diminishing their prospects of reaching the playoffs. Their most recent match resulted in a 0-0 stalemate with Sunderland, highlighting their current struggles going forward.
Team News
Burnley
The Clarets will be without striker Lyle Foster, who sustained a shoulder injury during the draw with Derby. Midfielders Jonjo Shelvey and Mike Tresor, along with defender Jordan Beyer, remain sidelined due to long-term injuries. Zian Flemming is expected to lead the line in Foster's absence.
Norwich City
The Canaries may reintegrate Onel Hernandez into the squad after his omission from the Sunderland match for disciplinary reasons. However, they will be missing Ante Crnac (ankle injury), Ben Chrisene, Gabriel Forsyth, and Lewis Dobbin. Top scorer Borja Sainz is anticipated to support striker Josh Sargent in attack.
Predicted Lineups
Burnley
Trafford; Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires; Edwards, Cullen, Laurent, Anthony; Brownhill; Flemming
Norwich City
Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Cordoba, Fisher; Wright, McLean; Schwartau, Marcondes, Sainz; Sargent
Burnley vs Norwich Prediction
Considering Burnley's exceptional home record, they remain unbeaten at Turf Moor this season, and Norwich's recent dip in form, the Clarets are favoured to secure a victory. A narrow 1-0 win for Burnley appears to be the most probable outcome.
Prediction: Burnley 1 - 0 Norwich
Fans can catch the action live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Additionally, live streaming will be available via the Sky Sports app, subscription fees will apply.
