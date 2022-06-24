Norwich City vs Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland are amongst the most eye-catching ties from the draw.

The first round draw for the 2022/23 Carabao Cup has been made with 70 English Football League clubs discovering who they will start off against.

Several intriguing ties have come out of the pot including Norwich City vs Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs will watch the opening round from a distance with curiosity as they prepare to join the competition at a later stage.

Here is the first round draw for the 2022/23 Carabao Cup in full as well as dates, TV selections and when the Premier League clubs will enter:

Carabao Cup first round draw

A total of 70 clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two all feature in the first round of the competition with Burnley and Watford the only two EFL clubs not featuring.

The draw is also divided into a Northern Section and a Southern Section.

Here is the full first round draw:

Northern section

Blackburn Rovers vs Hartlepool United

Harrogate Town vs Stockport County

Bolton Wanderers vs Salford City

Morecambe vs Stoke City

Blackpool vs Barrow

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Grimsby Town vs Crewe Alexandra

Mansfield Town vs Derby County

Accrington Stanley vs Tranmere Rovers

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley

Bradford City vs Hull City

Rochdale vs Burton Albion

Doncaster Rovers vs Lincoln City

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End

Shrewsbury Town vs Carlisle United

Port Vale vs Rotherham United

Fleetwood Town vs Wigan Athletic

Southern section

Norwich City vs Birmingham City

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Cardiff City vs Portsmouth

Charlton Athletic vs QPR

Crawley Town vs Bristol Rovers

Walsall vs Swindon Town

Ipswich Town vs Colchester United

Luton Town vs Newport County

Reading vs Stevenage

Plymouth Argyle vs Peterborough United

AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham

Cheltenham Town vs Exeter City

MK Dons vs Sutton United

Forest Green Rovers vs Leyton Orient

Cambridge United vs Millwall

Oxford United vs Swansea City

Carabao Cup first round dates and TV selections

First round ties will be played during the week of Wednesday, August 10.

Sky Sports have the rights to broadcast the competition in the UK but have not yet announced which fixtures will be chosen for live broadcast.

Two matches likely to be in contention are Norwich City vs Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland.

Another eye-catching tie sees Ipswich Town take on local rivals Colchester for just the eighth time since 1969.

When do Premier League clubs enter the Carabao Cup?

The first round of the competition features 24 clubs from EFL League Two, 24 clubs from EFL League One and 22 clubs from EFL Championship.

The remaining two Championship clubs, Burnley and Watford, enter in round two alongside the 13 Premier League clubs not involved in European competition and the 35 winners from the first round.

Round three sees seven Premier League clubs who are involved in European competition join to be drawn alongside the 25 winners from the second round.