The first round draw for the 2022/23 Carabao Cup has been made with 70 English Football League clubs discovering who they will start off against.
Several intriguing ties have come out of the pot including Norwich City vs Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland.
Meanwhile, Premier League clubs will watch the opening round from a distance with curiosity as they prepare to join the competition at a later stage.
Here is the first round draw for the 2022/23 Carabao Cup in full as well as dates, TV selections and when the Premier League clubs will enter:
Carabao Cup first round draw
A total of 70 clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two all feature in the first round of the competition with Burnley and Watford the only two EFL clubs not featuring.
The draw is also divided into a Northern Section and a Southern Section.
Here is the full first round draw:
Northern section
- Blackburn Rovers vs Hartlepool United
- Harrogate Town vs Stockport County
- Bolton Wanderers vs Salford City
- Morecambe vs Stoke City
- Blackpool vs Barrow
- West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland
- Grimsby Town vs Crewe Alexandra
- Mansfield Town vs Derby County
- Accrington Stanley vs Tranmere Rovers
- Middlesbrough vs Barnsley
- Bradford City vs Hull City
- Rochdale vs Burton Albion
- Doncaster Rovers vs Lincoln City
- Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End
- Shrewsbury Town vs Carlisle United
- Port Vale vs Rotherham United
- Fleetwood Town vs Wigan Athletic
Southern section
- Norwich City vs Birmingham City
- Coventry City vs Bristol City
- Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers
- Cardiff City vs Portsmouth
- Charlton Athletic vs QPR
- Crawley Town vs Bristol Rovers
- Walsall vs Swindon Town
- Ipswich Town vs Colchester United
- Luton Town vs Newport County
- Reading vs Stevenage
- Plymouth Argyle vs Peterborough United
- AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham
- Cheltenham Town vs Exeter City
- MK Dons vs Sutton United
- Forest Green Rovers vs Leyton Orient
- Cambridge United vs Millwall
- Oxford United vs Swansea City
Carabao Cup first round dates and TV selections
First round ties will be played during the week of Wednesday, August 10.
Sky Sports have the rights to broadcast the competition in the UK but have not yet announced which fixtures will be chosen for live broadcast.
Two matches likely to be in contention are Norwich City vs Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland.
Another eye-catching tie sees Ipswich Town take on local rivals Colchester for just the eighth time since 1969.
When do Premier League clubs enter the Carabao Cup?
The first round of the competition features 24 clubs from EFL League Two, 24 clubs from EFL League One and 22 clubs from EFL Championship.
The remaining two Championship clubs, Burnley and Watford, enter in round two alongside the 13 Premier League clubs not involved in European competition and the 35 winners from the first round.
Round three sees seven Premier League clubs who are involved in European competition join to be drawn alongside the 25 winners from the second round.
They are: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham United.