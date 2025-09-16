Chelsea are ‘open’ to selling one of their best players to an elite European club - for the right price.

That is the latest word coming from the transfer rumour mill, with the player in question having a sensational start to the season - putting him firmly on the rader of the top teams.

With Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain weighing up moves, Enzo Fernandez could find himself leaving Stamford Bridge in the near future.

The 24-year-old has been central to Enzo Maresca’s unbeaten start as Chelsea boss, starting all four Premier League matches so far and chipping in with two goals and an assist. Fernandez, who initially struggled after his record £106.8m move from Benfica in January 2023, has since settled into his role and opened the new campaign strongly.

Reports in France last month claimed PSG lodged an offer worth around £130m, structured as £108m guaranteed plus £22m in add-ons. Real Madrid have also been monitoring the World Cup winner.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown, who remains well connected in the Premier League, told Football Insider that Chelsea’s hierarchy would be open to a sale if the price is right.

He said: “I’m never surprised by the decisions the Chelsea board make. There are so many players in that squad and new players being brought in, they’re going to be prepared to let players go if the right offers come in.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Fernandez for a while now, and I think it would take a big fee for them to let him go, but if they get a massive offer from a Real Madrid or somebody like that, they’ll be open to discussions about a deal.

“I don’t expect the manager would be too happy with it, in all honesty, because he’s an important player for him but that’s how Chelsea are choosing to operate with all the money they’ve spent.”