Chelsea have ‘made contact’ with the parent club of a Manchester United target as Newcastle United miss out on a German wonderkid.

Euros 2024 is due to kick off tomorrow evening on Friday, June 14, with Germany and Scotland beginning the tournament. England’s first game will be held on Sunday - but before then, what is happening in the Premier League today?

Chelsea have ‘made contact’ with one of their transfer targets, who is also in the crosshairs of Manchester United - meanwhile, Newcastle United have missed out on the signature of a German wonderkid. But who is it?

Chelsea ‘make contact’ with Crystal Palace regarding possible Michael Olise transfer

Chelsea have been in contact with Crystal Palace as they try to action a transfer for one of their star players - none other than France U21s star Michael Olise, according to the Daily Mirror. They aren’t the only team who are interested in his services - Manchester United are also thought to be in the race - but they are the first outfit to make official contact with the Eagles.

Despite suffering from injury problems in the 2023/24 season, Olise managed to carve out an admirable campaign for himself nonetheless. Overall, the 22-year-old scored ten goals and notched up six assists over the course of 19 Premier League appearances.

Newcastle United miss out on Assan Ouedraogo

Newcastle United had previously been linked with a move for Schalke starlet Assan Ouedraogo ahead of the summer transfer window - however, the 18-year-old has snubbed the Toon in favour of a move to RB Leipzig. His move to Leipzig was confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) by journalist Fabrizio Romano.