Chelsea 'open talks' to sign teenage defender valued at £30m - but need to sell stars first
The Blues have had a busy summer transfer window, with forwards Liam Delap and Joao Pedro joining from Ipswich Town and Brighton respectively.
Wingers Estevao and Jamie Gittens have also arrived at Stamford Bridge, plus defensive duo Mamadou Sarr and Dario Essugo.
Enzo Maresca’s side are also in advanced talks to sign attacking midfielder Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, although that deal is likely further away than media sources have disclosed.
Now, Chelsea have also opened talks with Ajax to sign teenage left-back Jorrel Hato. The 19-year-old was a key player for the Eredivisie club last season, and fits Maresca’s policy of signing young talents with a promising future.
In the 2024/25 season, Hato played 50 games in all competitions, picking up three goals and six assists in the process.
But according to Sky Sports News, Chelsea will have to sell players before they can buy any more, to fit in with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).
There are plenty of stars on the chopping block at Stamford Bridge. Tosin Adarabioyo could be sold for £30m, just 12 months after joining the club; forward Joao Pedro is unwanted by Maresca, also a year after arriving at Chelsea; and centre-forward Christopher Nkunku is also on the list of players up for sale.
Whether enough players can be sold to facilitate the proposed arrivals of both Simons and Hato remains to be seen - as permanent deals, rather than loans, would have to be agreed upon.
