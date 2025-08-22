Chelsea preparing double-deal with Bundesliga giants as striker's future made clearer

Chelsea are set for fresh talks over a double-deal with one of their Champions League rivals.

The Blues will meet with executives from Borussia Dortmund today (August 22) over potential moves for Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Anselmino.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chukwuemeka is expected to leave Stamford Bridge permanently in a deal worth around £17m, including add-ons and a sell-on clause.

The 20-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Dortmund, and the Bundesliga side are now ready to make the move permanent.

Anselmino’s situation is different. The young defender is lined up for a straight loan move, with no option to buy.

Chelsea see the temporary switch as a chance for him to gain valuable first-team experience in Germany before returning to compete for a spot under Enzo Maresca.

The two clubs have plenty of recent transfer history. Jamie Gittens joined Chelsea from Dortmund earlier this summer, while Ian Maatsen and Christian Pulisic are other names linked between the sides in recent years.

After another summer of heavy investment, Chelsea need to trim down the squad and move on players who don’t feature in Maresca’s long-term vision.

Chukwuemeka’s exit seems inevitable, and more departures are expected before the window closes, with Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, and Ben Chilwell among those whose futures remain uncertain.

As for striker Nicolas Jackson, the great and the good of football rumours are heavily linking him with a move to Aston Villa, although Unai Emery’s side are unlikely to pay the £100m they value him at.

The Blues have already cleared out Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Kepa Arrizabalaga so far this summer.