Chelsea set to sell £20m forward to Premier League rivals after flurry of loan spells
Scott Parker’s Clarets are preparing for life back in the Premier League after finishing as Championship runners-up last season.
Burnley have looked to offset some key summer departures by bolstering their side and now look set to bring in frontman Broja from Chelsea.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is happily selling his strikers this summer, following the arrivals of both Liam Delap and Joao Pedro from Ipswich Town and Brighton respectively.
Joao Felix has moved to Al-Nassr for £45m, Maresca likely wants Christopher Nkunku gone and has slapped a £100m price tag on Nicolas Jackson.
The PA News Agency has claimed that 23-year-old Broja is keen to make the switch and ready to sign a five-year deal at Turf Moor.
Burnley could reportedly pay in the region of £20m to sign the Chelsea academy graduate, who has spent time on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, Southampton, Fulham and Everton.
The Albania international did not score during last season’s injury-disrupted loan at Goodison Park, with the Toffees deciding not to take up their option to make the move permanent.
