Chelsea star could leave Stamford Bridge for £56m as option to buy confirmed in loan deal u-turn
Following the injury to new signing Liam Delap last weekend, Chelsea pulled the plug on Jackson’s proposed loan move to Bayern Munich.
The Blues had set a £100m price tag on the 24-year-old striker, anticipating a deadline day panic bid from Newcastle United amid the ongoing Alexander Isak transfer saga.
But with all Premier League clubs close to wrapping up business - including Wissa to Newcastle and Isak to Liverpool - Chelsea recalled centre-forward Marc Guiu from his loan at Sunderland.
With back-up to Joao Pedro now sorted, plans for Jackson have changed once again.
But according to GiveMeSport reporter Ben Jacobs, Bayern have “resurrected” the deal.
Posting on X, he said: “Bayern considering resurrecting Nicolas Jackson’s move in the final hours of the window. [Jackson’s agent] Ali Barat working to try and find a solution.
“Jackson’s loan with buy option was called off following Liam Delap’s injury, but fresh contact now taking place.”
The agreement is a loan with a £12.9m fee, plus a £56m option to buy. If Bayern make the deal permanent, the total package would hit £69m, not including wages - a significant windfall for Chelsea if it goes through.
helsea have made a last-minute u-turn in their negotiations with Bayern.