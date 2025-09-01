The on-off transfer saga surrounding Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has taken another twist.

Following the injury to new signing Liam Delap last weekend, Chelsea pulled the plug on Jackson’s proposed loan move to Bayern Munich.

The Blues had set a £100m price tag on the 24-year-old striker, anticipating a deadline day panic bid from Newcastle United amid the ongoing Alexander Isak transfer saga.

But with all Premier League clubs close to wrapping up business - including Wissa to Newcastle and Isak to Liverpool - Chelsea recalled centre-forward Marc Guiu from his loan at Sunderland.

With back-up to Joao Pedro now sorted, plans for Jackson have changed once again.

But according to GiveMeSport reporter Ben Jacobs, Bayern have “resurrected” the deal.

Posting on X, he said: “Bayern considering resurrecting Nicolas Jackson’s move in the final hours of the window. [Jackson’s agent] Ali Barat working to try and find a solution.

“Jackson’s loan with buy option was called off following Liam Delap’s injury, but fresh contact now taking place.”

The agreement is a loan with a £12.9m fee, plus a £56m option to buy. If Bayern make the deal permanent, the total package would hit £69m, not including wages - a significant windfall for Chelsea if it goes through.

