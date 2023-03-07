Chelsea will host Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Graham Potter’s side are currently 1-0 down following the first leg in Germany

Chelsea will have to score at least two goals without conceding if they are to make it through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and this is a feat they have not accomplished since 27 December. The Blues currently sit 10th in the Premier League and have been knocked out of both domestic cups, leaving the UCL as their only opportunity to win a trophy.

Speaking ahead of their upcoming match, Blues boss Graham Potter said: “We want to make sure it’s tough for Dortmund away from home in the Champions League - and we need our supporters for that. It’s a big game, an exciting game to go to the last eight - it will be a special night at Stamford Bridge. We’ve had some games where we could have scored more than one and we need that performance tomorrow night. We’re playing against a top team, a team that is in a good place with the wins they’ve had.”

While Chelsea come into this fixture off the back of two draws, three losses and one win in their past six matches across all competitions, Borussia Dortmund are six wins from six.

Here is all you need to know ahead of this evening’s UCL fixture...

Reece James is set to be in the squad for second leg of UCL last 16

When is Chelsea vs Dortmund?

The two sides will face each other later this evening, Tuesday 7 March 2023. The match will kick-off at 8pm GMT and Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge will host the fixture. Chelsea’s website is indicating that all tickets for the match are sold out.

How to watch Chelsea vs Dortmund

BT Sport will have all the coverage from the UEFA Champions League matches. Fans can subscribe to a monthly pass for £25/month and highlights will then be available after the final whistle on the BT Sport YouTube channel and on the BBC Sport’s website.

There is also a highlights show on BT Sport which begins at 10.30pm on UCL nights, covering all the biggest talking points from the fixtures.

Head-to-Head

This will only be the second time the two sides have met, with the first coming two weeks ago in the first leg of the last 16 fixtures. Dortmund will be the ninth team from Germany Chelsea have played in European competitions and out of the 26 fixtures against German teams, the Blues have won 11, drawn eight and lost seven.

Team news

Potter is still set to be without N’Golo Kante, Armando Broja, Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva but Christian Pulisic is set to make his return and there is even noise that Reece James could be passed fit too. Mason Mount will miss another Chelsea fixture, following his absence from the win over Leeds due to abdominal problems, but this time it will be due to his accumulation of too many yellow cards.

James’s potential return could see Ruben Loftus-Cheek dropped down to the bench and Potter is still set to keep on Kai Havertz.

As for their opponents, Edin Terzic will also have a suspended player in the ranks as Julian Ryerson will be forced to miss the return leg. Terzic will also be without Youssoufa Moukoko, Mateu Morey, Abdoulaye Kamara and Julien Duranville while Alexander Meyer will likely continue deputising in goal for Gregor Kobel. Scorer of the first leg’s winner, Karim Adeyemi will also be absent from the line-up after he sustained a thigh injury.

