Nat Sciver-Brunt and Smriti Mandhana headline the inaugural Women’s Premier League cricket tournament taking place in India at the moment

The inaugural Women’s Premier League started this weekend with Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians in Mumbai. The first match was a roaring success for the host team while the Giants were left in distress.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews hit 65 and 47 respectively to put MI firmly in the lead, with an overall score of 207/5 and skilful bowling from Saika Ishaque and Nat Sciver-Brunt ensured their opponents only scored 64.

The men’s Indian Premier League began in 2008 and has been instrumental in helping young stars emerge on the big stage and now, 15 years later, a women’s equivalent has begun with five teams competing in round-robin.

Ahead of the tournament’s opener, the legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to say: “As the WPL begins, let’s remember that every boundary will be broken and hit out of the park for a six, and every wicket is going to be a victory for gender equality in cricket. Let’s cheer on the incredible women making her-story! All the best BCCI for organising it.”

Here is all you need to know as the tournament progresses…

What are the key dates?

The first day was on Saturday 4 March and the round-robin group stage, which features 20 matches, will continue until March 21 with the top three sides progressing to a two-match playoff series from 24 March to 26 March.

The side who places first after the group stage will advance straight to the finals while the second and third place will play an eliminator on March 24.

Smriti Mandhana is the tournament’s most expensive player

How to watch the WPL 2023

In the UK, Sky Sports have secured the broadcast rights and will show all 22 matches across Sky Sports Main Event channel 401/Virgin 501), Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404/Virgin 504) and Sky Sports Mix (channel 416/Virgin 510).

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £46/month and NowTV also offer passes for Sky Sport channels with day passes costing £11.98/day.

Where is the tournament taking place?

The two stadiums which are jointly hosting the matches are Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium and Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. Brabourne was built in the British Bombay era and can accommodate up to 20,000 spectators for sport matches. The DY Patil Sports Stadium, a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment stadium, was officially inaugurated in 2008 and can host up to 55,000 spectators

Who is participating in the WPL 2023?

Nat Sciver-Brunt made history along with Australia’s Ash Gardner as being the joint most expensive overseas players in the recent auction while Smriti Mandhana quite literally took the prize of being the tournament’s most expensive player.

Seven English stars will be featured in the competition. Sciver-Brunt is joined in the WPL 2023 by Alice Capsey (Delhi Capitals), Sophie Dunkley (Gujarat Giants), Issy Wong (Mumbai Indians), Heather Knight (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell (both UP Warriorz).

Full schedule:

(all times are GMT)

Saturday 4 March: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Sunday 5 March: RCB vs Delhi Capitals

Sunday 5 March: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Monday 6 March: Mumbai Indians vs RCB, 2pm

Tuesday 7 March: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, 2pm

Wednesday 8 March: Gujarat Giants vs RCB, 2pm

Thursday 9 March: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 2pm

Friday 10 March: RCB vs UP Warriorz, 2pm

Saturday 11 March: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 2pm

Sunday 12 March: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, 2pm

Monday 13 March: Delhi Capitals vs RCB, 2pm

Tuesday 14 March: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants. 2pm

Wednesday 15 March: UP Warriorz vs RCB, 2pm

Thursday 16 March: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 2pm

Saturday 18 March: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, 10am

Saturday 18 March: RCB vs Gujarat Giants. 2pm

Monday 20 March: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, 10am

Monday 20 March: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 2pm

Tuesday 21 March: RCB vs Mumbai Indians, 10am

Tuesday 21 March: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals