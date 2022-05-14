Here are all the facts and stats ahead of today’s 2022 FA Cup Final.

Chelsea and Liverpool are set for their fourth meeting of the season this afternoon as they face off in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

The Reds are still on the hunt for an astonishing quadruple and will be eager to lift their first FA Cup trophy in 16 years, while Thomas Tuchel’s side are targeting their second in four years.

The match certainly promises to be an exciting one with plenty on the line for both teams, while fans will have the honour of witnessing the likes of Sadio Mane, Thiago, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

Ahead of the capital city finale, we take a look at all the facts and stats.

Previous meetings

There has been little to split the two teams this season, with both league meetings ending in a draw and the League Cup final being forced to a penalty shoot-out.

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea faced off at Anfield in only the third match of the season, witih the two clubs taking a point apiece.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for the visitors, however a penalty from Mohamed Salah clawed the Reds back into the driving seat.

The Blues proved frustrating opponents for the remainder of the afternoon, with Liverpool unable to claim the win even after Reece James was sent off.

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

Liverpool will be very disappointed with this draw in their first match of 2022.

Despite goals from Mane and Salah handing them a healthy lead inside half an hour, Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to hold on and were undone by a quick double by Kovacic and Christian Pulisic just before half-time.

Liverpool were left sat a point behind Chelsea and eleven points behind Man City.

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

Despite ending 0-0 after 90 minutes, the League Cup tie was the most entertaining of the three.

Despite a total of 31 shots and disallowed goals by Joel Matip and Romelu Lukaku, the two teams were forced to penalties at Wembley.

Tuchel controversially opted to bring Kepa Arrizabalaga on for the shoot-out, despite Edouard Mendy’s exceptional performance, and it proved to be the wrong decision.

After a number of brilliant penalties - none of which Kepa saved - the goalkeepers were up to take their own.

Caoimhin Kelleher tucked his away before watching Kepa sky his shot over the bar to gift Liverpool the trophy.

Head-to-head

Liverpool have mostly come out on top against Chelsea in recent meetings, losing four times against the Blues since January 2015 (W8 D7).

The Merseyside club have also won 83 games against Chelsea in the club’s history, compared to the Blues’ 65 wins and 43 draws.

Despite this, Liverpool haven’t had much look against Chelsea in cup matches, with this year’s League Cup victory their first in five meetings.

Their previous FA Cup meeting came in March 2020, when goals from Willian and Ross Barkley took the London club through to the sixth round.

Odds

Despite failing to win the FA Cup in 16 years, Liverpool are the bookies’ favourites to lift the trophy later today.

Liverpool 8/15