Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is considering getting a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues have enjoyed a decent start to the season, sitting fourth in the Premier League table and now 11th in the Champions League, following a 5-1 win against Ajax.

But despite a plethora of summer transfers, the Chelsea boss evidently wants more upgrades to his squad - with ESPN claiming that he’s looking towards a new goalkeeper, at least for the rest of the season.

The sports outlet has reported that Chelsea are weighing up a loan move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. The 33-year-old has not been included in Barca’s squad this season, with new signing Joan Garcia becoming the new starting keeper.

But the Germany international has an impressive reputation - and the silverware to back it up; six La Liga titles, six Copa Del Ray titles, a Champions League and Club World Cup trophy have all been lifted during his time at the Spanish club.

The move would indicate that Maresca is unhappy with his current goalkeeping options.

Robert Sanchez has been the number one between the sticks at Stamford Bridge with 10 appearances so far this season, although Filip Jorgensen has also had three starts.