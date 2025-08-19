Petulant, childish, greedy and entitled - that is how striker Yoane Wissa has been described by Brentford fans in the past 24 hours.

The 28-year-old centre-forward surprised fans by removing all mention of Brentford from his social media profiles yesterday (August 18) as he sets his sights on a move to Newcastle United.

Wissa did not feature for the Bees in their Premier League season opener, with manager Keith Andrews saying that he wanted to “focus on the players who are ready to play and perform” - adding that he didn’t believe Wissa was in the right headspace for that.

Brentford’s record Premier League goalscorer has eclipsed the performances of Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney before him, but also unfollowed the Bees on all digital platforms and changed his profile picture to one where he isn’t wearing a Brentford shirt.

Writing for fan website Beesotted, supporter Jim Levack said: “Today he will be remembered by Brentford fans as petulant, childish, greedy, entitled or - and this is giving him the benefit of the doubt - hugely gullible and easily led.

“Hearts say let him rot in the reserves for two years. If I was in charge with a bottomless pit of money I’d be all over that.

“His career would be two years on, and he’d be left to rue his avarice every week.”

Newcastle allegedly want to sign Wissa for £40m, with Brentford holding out for £60m. The Magpies need a striker after Callum Wilson left the club and Alexander Isak downed tools, refusing to ever play for the club again.

But this stumbling block in negotiations could mean that the DR Congo international doesn’t get his move to St James’ Park after all, with manager Eddie Howe now looking at alternative options.

According to the Athletic, Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is keen on the prospect of moving to Newcastle, and would likely come at a far cheaper cost.

The 25-year-old joined Wolves on loan last season, making his move permanent this summer for £23m.

It would be a shock for the West Midlands club to lose him so soon, but a loan deal could become an option while Newcastle resolve the Isak situation.