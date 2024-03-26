Former president of the Chinese FA sentenced to life in prison. (YouTube)

The former president of China’s Football Association has been sentenced to life in prison, according to reports from local media outlet Xinhua. Chen Xuyuan, who served as president of the FA between August 2019 and October 2023, has been found guilty of taking bribes, fixing matches and using his position of power to commit financial crimes. Chen has brought “tremendous damage” to Chinese football, Xinhua cited the court ruling as saying.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The severe sentence for the 67-year-old, concludes an inquiry into high-level football officials in China in a sport that has long grappled with corruption, which fans have blamed for the perpetual under performance of the national team, who are currently ranked 88th in the world, according to the FIFA World Rankings. Xinhua reported that all of Chen's personal property will be confiscated and his illegal gains will be recovered and turned over to the state treasury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other high-ranking officials sentenced to prison for taking bribes included the former head of the National Athletics Association, Hong Chen, who was sentenced to 13 years, former high-ranking soccer official Chen Yongliang, who received 14 years, and Dong Zheng, former CEO of Chinese Football Association Super League Company, for eight years. In 2011, China’s leader Xi Jinping outlined a three-stage plan for the men’s national team: to qualify for another World Cup, to host a World Cup and to win a World Cup.

Despite Chinese leader’s vision to turn the country into a soccer superpower, its development of high-level professional soccer has been mired by poor financial decision making and deep-rooted corruption.