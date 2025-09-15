Sheffield United have confirmed the reappointment of Chris Wilder as their new manager.

The 57-year-old has signed a contract until summer 2027 for his third spell as Blades boss.

On June 18, Wilder parted company with the club for a second time in the aftermath of their Championship play-off final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley.

He was swiftly replaced by Ruben Selles, who had his spell in charge at Bramall Lane ended on Sunday only five games into the new season.

The Blades are currently rock bottom of the Championship table following five straight losses and Selles’ last game at the helm came on Friday when his side were beaten 5-0 by Ipswich.

A statement from the Sheffield United board of directors said: “Following a difficult start to the season, the board felt it necessary to make a change in order to stabilise performances and strengthen our push for promotion.

“While the adoption of a different style of play was pursued with ambition, results have clearly not met expectations.

“Chris Wilder returns with proven leadership and an unparalleled understanding of Sheffield United. We are confident he is the right person to restore momentum, unite the squad and supporters and deliver the results necessary to achieve our objectives this season.

“We would like to thank Ruben Selles for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club. Responsibility for recent results lies with us as owners, and we remain fully committed to supporting the team and pursuing promotion.”

A former Sheffield United defender, Wilder represented the club across two spells during his playing career. He then guided the club from League One to the Premier League in his first stint in charge and was reappointed as manager in December 2023 following Paul Heckingbottom’s departure.

Wilder’s first game back in the Bramall Lane dugout comes on Saturday when the Blades host Charlton Athletic.