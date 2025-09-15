Sheffield United are searching for a new manager after sacking Ruben Selles.

The Blades have parted ways with their manager just five games into the new season, sitting bottom of the Championship table with zero points and a goal difference of -11.

It comes after Sheffield got rid of Chris Wilder at the end of last season, having narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League. It was a fairly busy summer for the club in terms of transfers, with six departures including Kieffer Moore and Vini Souza - balanced out by eight new arrivals.

Wilder is now leading the running to replace his successor, although there are other options available for Sheffield United, should they choose to look elsewhere.

These options include managers with a wealth of Premier League experience, or an up-and-coming manager seeing success with a Championship rival.

Shane Orton, spokesperson for SportsCasting, said: “Chris Wilder is the frontrunner to take charge at Sheffield United, with a third stint at the club appearing increasingly likely. His return would be remarkable, especially considering he was only dismissed in the summer following their play-off final defeat.

“Sean Dyche is also a candidate. With a track record of winning promotion and keeping teams in the Premier League, he presents a strong alternative.

“Gary O’Neil, currently without a club after being let go by Wolves last season, is another name under consideration. The board holds him in high regard, so he could emerge as a serious contender for the role at Bramall Lane.”

Here are the full odds for the next Sheffield United manager:

Chris Wilder 2/5

Sean Dyche 6/1

Gary O’Neil 8/1

John Mousinho 12/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 12/1

Tony Mowbray 12/1

Michael Carrick 14/1

Gareth Southgate 16/1

Lee Carsley 16/1

Mark Robins 16/1

Neil Warnock 20/1

Paul Heckingbottom 20/1