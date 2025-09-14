Sheffield United have sacked manager Ruben Selles after just five games of the new Championship season, according to reports.

Former Blades boss Chris Wilder is reportedly set to replace Selles in the Bramall Lane dugout. The Blades were thrashed 5-0 at Ipswich on Friday night to leave them rooted to the bottom of the table without a point.

The 42-year-old Selles replaced Wilder on June 18 and signed a three-year deal at Bramall Lane. Wilder left the club after leading them to Championship play-off final, where they came within minutes of booking an immediate return to the Premier League.

However results under Selles have nosedived, with his side scoring just one league goal so far this term and also crashing out of the Carabao Cup to Birmingham. Sheffield United were not immediately available for comment.