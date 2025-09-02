Jimmy Bone dead: Ex-Norwich City and Sheffield United striker dies age 75
With two caps for Scotland, Bone’s football career took him across the world; he started at Partick Thistle before stints with Norwich City, Sheffield United, Celtic, St Mirren, Toronto Blizzard, Hong Kong Rangers, Hearts, and two spells with Arbroath.
In one match for his country, he found the back of the net in a 4-1 World Cup qualifier against Denmark in 1974.
Bone was part of Thistle’s famous 1971 Scottish League Cup final triumph over Celtic and helped both Thistle and Norwich secure promotion to the top flight.
At St Mirren, he lifted the Anglo-Scottish Cup in 1980 after a 5-1 aggregate win over Bristol City.
As a manager, he began as a player-manager at Arbroath in 1985 before guiding Airdrieonians to promotion in 1991. That same year, he led Zambia’s Power Dynamos to the African Cup Winners’ Cup.
Bone also managed St Mirren, East Fife, Stenhousemuir, and South Africa’s Wits University, while also serving as caretaker at Partick Thistle.
His coaching journey later took him to assistant roles at Ross County and Chester City.