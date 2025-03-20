Guo Jiaxuan rose through the ranks of the Bayern Munich World Squad. | Facebook

A footballer who was declared brain-dead after an incident during traning has now died.

Chinese star Guo Jiaxuan was knocked unconscious after an incident during a training session in Madrid last month. A training game had been organised between the Beijing Football Association and Spanish side RC Alcobendas.

After colliding with another player during the session, 18-year-old Jiaxuan was rushed to hospital for immediate treatment, before being flown back to China in an air ambulance seven days later. He was admitted to Tiantan Hospital and kept on a life support machine.

Jiaxuan, who had been playing for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan since he was 13, had been part of the Bayern Munich World Squad and represented his country at under-17 level. While in hospital, doctors declared the defender ‘brain-dead’ but kept him on life support.

Yesterday (March 20) his family was told that his condition had worsened, and was officially declared dead.

A spokesperson for RC Alcobendas said: “We want to express our deep concern for the player from the Beijing Football Association delegation who suffered an accident during the friendly match played against our first team. We send all our support to him, his family and his team at this difficult time.”