Guo Jiaxuan rose through the ranks of the Bayern Munich World Squad. | Facebook

A young footballer who rose through the ranks at Bayern Munich has been pronounced brain-dead at the age of 18.

Guo Jiaxuan, who previously played for the Bayern Munich World Squad, has been declared brain-dead at just 18 years old, according to a social media post by his brother. The tragic incident occurred during a training match in Spain last Thursday.

The young defender was reportedly struck in the face by an accidental knee while playing against Spanish club RC Alcobendas at a camp organised by the Beijing Football Association (BFA).

According to The Sun, his brother shared on the Chinese platform RedNote that Guo had suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage - a type of stroke caused by bleeding on the brain - following the collision.

“During training [last Thursday], he was rushed to [hospital] after being hit in the head by another player’s knee,” Guo's sibling said. “From the interpreter, I learned that the doctor at the hospital said my brother had too much bleeding in his head and that there was little hope of survival.

“The hospital was going to remove his life support tubes.”

Despite this prognosis, Guo’s father has refused the doctors’ recommendation to withdraw life support. He has since travelled to Spain, hoping to bring his son back to China for further treatment.

According to the South China Morning Post, Guo’s family has accused both the BFA and his club, Beijing Guoan, of failing to cover his medical expenses. They also claimed that the Beijing FA did not purchase insurance for the trip, leaving them to face the financial burden alone.