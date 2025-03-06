Botafogo starlet, 19, "brain-dead" after car accident in Brazil as tributes paid

Botafogo starlet Pedro Severino had gone out on loan to Bragantino. | Raul Ramos/Instagram

A promising teenage footballer is “brain-dead” after being caught up in a car wreck, according to reports.

Brazilian footballer Pedro Severino had been playing for Red Bull Bragantino, on loan from Brazilian Serie A side Botafogo. A club steeped in history, Botafogo has nurtured talents such as Garrincha, Jairzinho Allan.

Severino’s father, Lucas Severino, had played for the likes of Atletico, Cruzeiro and Corinthians.

According to local media outlets, Severino, 19, was involved in a car accident on the evening of Tuesday, March 4, and was transported to Valder Tebaldi Hospital near Sao Paulo. With a head injury, he was in a critical condition and underwent surgery.

The operation was successful, but Severino has since been pronounced as brain-dead.

A spokesperson from the hospital unit said: “Dr Waldemar Tebaldi Municipal Hospital informs that the brain death protocol for the 19-year-old patient, victim of an accident on Tuesday, on the Anhanguera Highway, has been interrupted.

“Therefore, the young man will continue with sedation and mechanical ventilation, use of norepinephrine and optimized antibiotics to prevent infections. If he no longer presents any reflexes, the protocol will be reopened.

“The Municipal Hospital team is committed to offering support and support to family members, so that everyone can closely monitor all care provided to the young man.”