Joshua Kimmich’s new contract offer from Bayern Munich has been withdrawn. | Getty Images

One of the Premier League’s biggest clubs has been holding talks with a player potentially being outcast from Europe’s elite.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Bayern Munich have been renegotiating contracts for some of their key players, including Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala. The latter’s new contract keeps him at the German club until 2030.

But another player who has been a mainstay in the starting XI for the past decade reportedly hesitated on signing a new deal - and now his offer has been taken off the table. This means that Joshua Kimmich, who plays at right-back but has previously dominated the midfield for Bayern, is out of contract this summer.

While German publication Bild has reported there is still a chance Kimmich stays at Bayern, there are indications that he could soon be moving elsewhere.

In fact, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims the Champions League winner could be moving to the Premier League, where plenty of clubs have been keeping an eye on him. Over the past few years, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal have all shown interest in the 30-year-old.

Posting on X, Plettenberg said: “For several days, Arsenal have been one of the clubs with a concrete interest in Joshua Kimmich and have held talks.

“[The] Gunners would like to sign him on a free transfer as a possible replacement for Jorginho. Kimmich now has received two written offers from abroad. One from the Premier League. That’s the main reason why he is hesitating to sign a new deal with Bayern at least until 2028 and a salary of €20-22m per year.

“Kimmich has informed Bayern about the offers. But from Kimmich’s camp, it is said that discussions with Eberl/Freund are still ongoing. For Kimmich an agreement on a new contract remains possible and Bayern are ready to negotiate again, but now only willing to pay the same amount or less.”