The official cause of death of Panathinaikos footballer George Baldock has been revealed.

Panathinaikos footballer George Baldock died ‘with no substances in system’ an inquest into his death has found. The 31-year-old Greece international died on October 9 last year having recently signed for the Super League Greece team.

He spent the majority of his career playing as a defender for MK Dons and Sheffield United, having been born in Buckinghamshire. Having moved to Athens, he had played a club fixture just three days prior to the incident.

An investigation by Greek police after the incident also found no evidence of criminal activity.

A tribute to former Sheffield United player George Baldock at Hillsborough Stadium | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Baldock was discovered in the swimming pool at his address, in the Glyfada district of Athens, on October 9 and attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful, the inquest heard. A post-mortem examination found no drugs or alcohol in his system and that he had a very large heart “that would have meant that he was susceptible to heart arrythmias”, where the heart beats too fast, too slowly or irregularly.

Senior coroner for Milton Keynes Tom Osborne concluded Baldock’s death was an accident.

Tributes were paid across the country in the days after the death, including by his former clubs and at a Nations League match between England and Greece at Wembley where the stadium held a period of silence and both teams wore black armbands.

In a statement released at the time, Baldock’s family said: “George, you were the most special father, fiance, son, brother, uncle, friend, team-mate and person. Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands.

“We will forever cherish the special memories we have of you and you will continue to live on in your beautiful son.”

Baldock was due to fly home the following day to celebrate his son’s first birthday, his family said.