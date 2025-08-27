Sheffield United have signed Premier League stalwart Danny Ings on a free transfer, the club has announced.

The 33-year-old striker was released by West Ham United earlier this summer, having previously made a name for himself at Liverpool, Southampton and Aston Villa.

Ings has signed a one-year deal with the option of an extension, sealing the move after a short trial period with the Blades.

Manager Ruben Selles is hopeful that Ings will bring much-needed firepower to his squad, who sit bottom of the Championship with three defeats and just one goal scored.

It’s a shocking start to the season for a club that was battling for Premier League promotion in their previous campaign, although the departures of Vini Souza, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Rhian Brewster are evidently being felt more than first thought.

Speaking to the club’s website, Ings said: “I've been keeping myself fit and I've just been waiting for the right opportunity.

“I thought this was a great one for me and a chance to progress my career as well.”

Ings scored a single goal in 15 Premier League appearances for West Ham last season, taking his tally to five in 69 games since joining from Aston Villa in January 2023.