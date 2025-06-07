Getty Images

The football world’s biggest name has ruled himself out of appearing at the Club World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who will soon be out of contract at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, has turned down offers from participating teams.

The 40-year-old’s contract with Al-Nassr, who have not qualified for the tournament in the United States, expires at the end of June.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has previously raised the prospect of Portugal captain Ronaldo joining one of the sides involved in the competition, which starts next Saturday.

But speaking ahead of his country’s Nations League final against Spain on Sunday evening in Munich, the forward said: “I will not be at the Club World Cup. Some teams reached out to me. Some made sense and others did not, but you can’t try and do everything. You can’t catch every ball.”

Ronaldo’s club future remains unclear. He posted “this chapter is over” on social media following Al-Nassr’s final league game of the season in May.

However, according to reports, he could agree a new deal to remain with the club he joined from Manchester United in 2023.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo revealed a decision on his future was “almost final”.