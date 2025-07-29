Danny Rohl leaves Sheffield Wednesday after players revolt - who will replace him?

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the departure of head coach Danny Rohl by mutual consent.

The 36-year-old’s future had been in doubt since June, when he publicly stated he wanted to leave the club “as soon as possible.” That admission sparked interest from Bundesliga sides and several Championship rivals.

Rohl missed the start of pre-season, with assistant Henrik Pedersen stepping in to lead training.

Earlier this month, TalkSport claimed Rohl was considering a return - a move that reportedly frustrated several senior players. According to reports, a number of first-team players held a meeting and made it clear they did not want Rohl back in charge.

Now, the club and manager have officially parted ways. Coaches Sascha Lense, Chris Powell, Neil Thompson, and Sal Bibbo have also exited.

“Sheffield Wednesday would like to thank Danny and his backroom team for their services and wish them well for the future,” the club said in a statement.

The timing puts pressure on Wednesday, who are now without a manager just two weeks before their Championship opener against Leicester on August 10.

Pedersen, who recently signed a new contract, is the frontrunner to take the job full-time. He’s made it clear he’s all in.

“When the chairman asked me to extend my contract, I didn’t hesitate,” Pedersen said.

“My family and I have fallen in love with this club and this city. The fans are the heartbeat of everything. I can’t wait to get back to work and see everyone again soon.”