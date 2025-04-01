Sheffield Wednesday footballers have not been paid - what has the club said about it?
The Owls say the delay in payment is only temporary and is due to “cashflow” problems. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri is attempting to resolve the issue.
Sheffield Wednesday are currently 12th in the Championship, with Danny Rohl’s side five points adrift of play-off contention.
A club spokesperson said: “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a temporary issue with the payment of player salaries for the month of March. This has occurred as a result of significant sums of money owed to the chairman’s businesses which has in turn impacted on the club’s immediate cashflow.
“The chairman is working hard to resolve this situation at the earliest possible opportunity and in the meantime thanks everyone for their patience and understanding.”
The Owls will host Hull City at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday, April 5.
