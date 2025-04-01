Sheffield Wednesday’s players have not been paid. | Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday have failed to pay their players their salaries for March, the club has confirmed.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls say the delay in payment is only temporary and is due to “cashflow” problems. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri is attempting to resolve the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesperson said: “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a temporary issue with the payment of player salaries for the month of March. This has occurred as a result of significant sums of money owed to the chairman’s businesses which has in turn impacted on the club’s immediate cashflow.

“The chairman is working hard to resolve this situation at the earliest possible opportunity and in the meantime thanks everyone for their patience and understanding.”

The Owls will host Hull City at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday, April 5.