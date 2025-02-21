Sheffield Wednesday's "sharp" new signing could play a big role in Burnley clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl takes his side to Turf Moor to play Burnley tonight. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s January signings could finally make his full debut against promotion hopefuls Burnley.

The Owls travel to Turf Moor tonight (February 21) to face off against the best defensive team in the Championship. Burnley are currently third in the league and have only lost two games all season.

Sheffield Wednesday are in ninth, but the mid-table is so tight that victory could propel them into playoff contention. In a press conference, manager Daniel Rohl reportedly kept his cards close to his chest, but said one of his newest signings is “closer” to a full start.

Ibrahim Cissoko has been brought in from Toulouse on loan until the end of the season, but the Dutch winger’s appearances have so far been limited to cameos off the bench. But against Burnley, Rohl may deploy Cissoko in a more important role to potentially have an edge over Scott Parker’s side.

Ibrahim Cissoko could play a big role in tonight’s game. | SWFC

Speaking to NationalWorld’s sister title The Star, Rohl said: “I am really happy with his step ups, his game understanding, football intelligence and how he presses. He has intensity and it is well done, really good, it is good to see this. Sometimes with the wingers and the offensive players they need more time to adapt but he is really sharp and I like this.

“In one against one moments he has there. Now it is about balance in the games, what we need, how we start the game. But of course he is closer and closer. Is it now against Burnley? Let's see, but to have him, especially now where Musa [Anthony Musaba] is not available, it is really fantastic.”

The game at Turf Moor kicks off at 8pm tonight, and can be streamed online by Sky Sports customers.