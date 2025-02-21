Kemar Roofe left Leeds United in 2019 | George Wood/Getty Images

Derby County have signed a new striker who formerly played for one of their Championship rivals.

His arrival comes as John Eustace’s team looks to battle relegation following a 10-game winless streak. During his three-year tenure at Leeds from 2016 to 2019, Roofe faced Derby seven times and scored four goals in the process, including the opener in the first leg of the 2019 playoff semi-final. In total, the Jamaican international scored 33 goals in 123 appearances for the Whites.

A free agent after his departure from Rangers, Roofe gives Eustace a fresh attacking option and a proven track record. Over his career, he has scored more than 100 club goals, including 29 in the Championship and 38 for Rangers all competitions.

Speaking to RamsTV, Roofe said: “It's a move that I wasn't expecting at all from start to finish, but I won't get into the meat of it because it's all complicated, but the final part is the most important and I'm here now and I'm excited to get going.

“It has been all about mental strength, just to getting through what I needed to get through and also having the drive and the focus to stay fit and keep working on myself and keep running every day, keep doing my gym work every day until the opportunity came along and finally it has.

“This is a massive club. Even just coming to the training ground, the facilities speak for themselves. The new gaffer was also a major influence on my decision to come here. I have also worked with Keith Downing as my youth team manager, so I know him. I've come and trained with the squad, the players, the staff, and everybody has made me feel welcome as if I've been here for months already. I'm looking forward to it. I'm always ready.

“I'll do my best whenever I'm called upon.”

Roofe will not have the opportunity to face his former club Leeds this season, as Derby have already played them twice. The Rams suffered a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road in December, followed by a 1-0 loss at Pride Park later that month, marking the start of their ongoing winless run.

Leeds themselves will play title rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Monday, February 24, in a game that could decide who lifts the league trophy at the end of the season.