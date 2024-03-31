Darts star Luke Littler gave a brilliant five-word dig at Premier League striker Neal Maupay. Picture: Getty Images

Luke Littler couldn't resist aiming a sly dig at Neal Maupay on social media following the Brentford forward's own social media antics.

Maupay has developed quite the reputation for pestering opposition players since returning to Brentford last summer, with the Frenchman often involved in bust-ups and arguments. And despite only coming on as an 87th-minute substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United, he managed to get involved in a small tussle with Scott McTominay.

Following the result, Maupay took to social media to share a joke, posting a picture of him and McTominay coming together. Alongside the picture, he wrote: "This fan was desperate for my shirt [laughing emoji]".

But darts sensations Littler, a known United fan, brilliantly hit back at the striker, commenting: "Talks more than he scores". Littler has been in Belfast this week and the 17-year-old won his first ever Premier League darts night on Friday.

The teenager beat Nathan Aspinall 6-4 in the final after progressing past Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively. It is the latest milestone in Littler's meteoric rise.

But the young star's fortunes have not been mirrored by his football team, with United only able to take a point from relegation-threatened Brentford. Mason Mount thought he'd won the game in the 96th minute but a lapse in concentration allowed Kristoffer Ajer to level in the 99th minute.

Erik ten Hag's side were fortunate to take a point from the Gtech Community Stadium on an evening in which they faced 31 shots and created very little. The dropped points has made it even harder for the Reds to qualify for the Champions League and they are now 11 points away from Aston Villa in fourth.