EA FC 24 fans and Ultimate Team players can benefit from a free pack as EA Sports promotes its upcoming Euro 2024 update in the game.

EA FC 24 gamers are being treated to an early Christmas present on the game's popular Ultimate Team function with EA Sports rolling out free packs to promote next year's Euro 2024 update.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain stars all feature in the giveaway, which is set to run throughout the festive period and into January.

NationalWorld has all you need to know about the free EA FC 24 packs, the error in the rollout and what to expect from the Euro 2024 addition to the game.

When are the free EA FC 24 packs available?

The special EA FC 24 Euro 2024 free packs were released on Monday, December 18 and eligible gamers should be able to access the downloads via Ultimate Team on their console. If you missed out yesterday, that's not to worry, with the packs set to be available to players throughout the festive period and until January 16, 2024 - that means any gamers on the 'nice list' who receive EA FC 24 for Christmas will be able to benefit from the promotion.

Each pack will contain a special player item, which is a boosted version of a well-known star already available in the game. The item will be untradable, meaning it is exclusively to be used by the gamer who opened the pack and cannot be traded on the Ultimate Team market.

However, on launch, an error in the packs allowed used to sell the special players on the Ultimate Team market, which EA Sports has acknowledged. A message on X read: "Earlier today, the EURO Ambassador Player Items were unintentionally released in packs. This has been corrected to the Item's intended rarity. Impacted players will receive the corrected content in the coming days."

Gamers have been warned not to bid on or try and buy the special players in the game with the risk the cards are removed in days to come.

Which players are available in free EA FC 24 packs?

There are six possible untradeable Euro 2024 players that could be waiting in your free EA FC 24 pack this Christmas.

The players come in a range of positions and all are set to star for their international sides during the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany next year. As well as Premier League stars, there are much-loved players from across the continent's top leagues to be opened. They are as below:

Virjil van Dijk is one of the players you can pack in the Euro 2024 EA FC 24 gift (Image: Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk, CB, Liverpool and Netherlands

Ousmane Dembele, RW, Pairs Saint-Germain and France

Jack Grealish, 86, Manchester City and England

Federico Chiesa, 85, Juventus and Italy

Florian Wirtz, 85, Bayer Leverkusen and Germany

Alvaro Morata, 85, Atletico Madrid and Spain

EA Sports confirm Euro 2024 addition in EA FC 24

Fans of EA FC, formerly the popular FIFA series of games, were not given a Euro-specific update when the delayed 2020 version of the international tournament took place in 2021 due to Konami's eFootball holding the official license for the tournament.

However, this time around EA Sports has secured rights to make a special Euro 2024 mode, which will be added to in an EA C 24 update at some point next summer. The tournament begins on June 14 when Germany face Scotland in Munich, with the update likely to be launched around then.

Announcing the Euro 2024 addition last month, EA Sports said: "EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is welcoming the European Championships to The World’s Game this summer with a full UEFA EURO 2024 tournament experience at no additional cost.